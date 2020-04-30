Coronavirus suffers in Whisker Away: no cinema but Netflix is ​​there for the Okada film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Coronavirus is undoubtedly putting the wheels in the way of all animation products, be they television or cinema, from Japan. There are many referrals and among these there is To Whisker Away, Also known as Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat. In fact, the Coronavirus forced the postponement of A Whisker Away.

Mari Okada's film, screenwriter of Maquia and Ano Hana, was scheduled for June 5, 2020. The undated postponement however led to several problems that seem to have been solved by the streaming giant Netflix. Indeed, A Whisker Away will arrive on the platform from 18 June 2020 and will be made available not only in Japan but even globally, both with subtitled and dubbed versions in the various languages. A Whisker Away therefore becomes a Netflix exclusive, who also released a new trailer that you can watch at the top of the news.

Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu (Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat), whose overall title will be the simplest A Whisker Away, is animated by Studio Colorido and is set in Tokoname, in the prefecture of Aichi. Miyo "Muge" Sasaki she is a student who fell in love with her classmate Kento Hinode, but is unable to get noticed by him. Thanks to the discovery of a strange mask, Muge will be able to transform into a cat called Taro and this will bring the two boys closer.