Coronavirus, Studio Ghibli's gift: 12 wallpapers from Miyazaki's films available

In case you too are stuck at home and forced to work smartly, you will surely be happy to know that Studio Ghibli has decided to make a small gift to the fans to liven up these sad days. In fact, a few days ago, the study of Miyazaki has distributed twelve wonderful backgrounds that can be used by individuals for non-commercial purposes.

The images, taken from great cult likes Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind is The enchanted city, were distributed free of charge by Ghibli for "give some color to your virtual video calls and conferences"and can only be downloaded for personal use. You can download it after clicking on the link at the bottom of the article.

At the moment, Studio Ghibli is in a very complex situation due to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. The new studio movie – announced for 2022 – is currently on hiatus, as is the Ghibli Park project Great Ghibli Exhibition. Despite everything, however, Miyazaki's studio has certainly not lost the will to be close to the fans.

And what do you think of it? Do you like wallpapers? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you didn't know then, we remind you that all Studio Ghibli films are currently available for viewing on Netflix.