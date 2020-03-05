Coronavirus: Romics 2020 also postponed, info and new dates

Share it:

The official website of Romics 2020, the international comic book festival in Rome, confirmed a few minutes ago shift of the spring edition, initially scheduled for the period from 2 to 5 April 2020. Below you can read the official press release and the new dates.

"In compliance with the urgent provisions issued in these hours by the public authorities (Prime Ministerial Decree of 4/3/2020) regarding the containment and management of the epidemiological emergency from COVID – 19, Fiera di Roma and ISI.Urb, organizers of Romics – International Festival of Comics, Cinema, Animation and Games, communicate it postponement of the event to 30 May – 2 June 2020.

In these hours, it is a priority that all the efforts of health personnel and public safety authorities are concentrated in the management of the emergency that has arisen.

The autumn edition of Romics is confirmed on the dates previously announced from 1 to 4 October 2020".

No changes, therefore, regarding the autumn edition, confirmed net of any new provisions by public authorities. As for guests, the organization has announced that new information will be shared over the next few weeks.

We remind you that a few hours ago the move of Be Comics 2020 in Padua was confirmed, another important event with a cartoon theme.