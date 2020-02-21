Coronavirus: Ring Fit Adventure stocks are also scarce and there are those who take advantage of it

Share it:

The epidemic of Coronavirus It has been in all the newspapers for a month now, and the consequences of its spreading not only concern the health of all of us, but also merely practical issues, such as industry and the production of consumer goods, including of course also video games.

In fact, most companies that deal with video games make their products in Chinawhere, however, because of the epidemic, many factories are closing or otherwise operating at a reduced regime. We have already told you about the scarce stocks of Nintendo Switch, but also the production of Ring Fit Adventure has slowed down, and the available copies are about to end, so much so that in Australia some retailers have been forced to take countermeasures.

There are also those who take advantage of the situation, and given the success of the Nintendo fitness game, purchase a large quantity of the available copies and then resell them on eBay or related sites. For this reason Kotaku reports that some retailers have started to put a limit on copies of games that can be purchased by individual customers, to better manage their stocks.

A situation that we hope will be resolved soon, of course not only because of the problems at a videogame level. To learn more about the game in question, take a look at our Ring Fit Adventure trial.