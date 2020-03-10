Coronavirus, Re: Zero season 2 has been postponed

Share it:

Fans waited for the 25 episodes of Re: Zero season 2 scheduled for April, but it seems that their wishes will not be fulfilled so soon. The cause is to be found in the viral epidemic that is afflicting the world, that of Covid-19. Coronavirus is cornering Japanese animation, causing many slips.

To announce the postponement of Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 2 was the official website of the anime. Today March 9 was indeed revealed that Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- will be broadcast in July 2020 precisely because of the global effects of Coronavirus. This forced the delay of production and therefore of the transmission to the summer season.

The production of Re: Zero 2 she was "heavily afflicted" as the studio commissioned the production of parts and roles of the anime to Chinese houses. Luckily for the fans, the postponement of this series was only three months, unless other outbreaks occur in the coming weeks that will further harm the production of Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-.

Japan is currently underway broadcast of the director's cut of Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- that should have ended precisely with the opening of the second season.