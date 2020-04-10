Coronavirus: Pokémon anime is likely to go on hiatus? a tweet seems to confirm it

Share it:

The Pokémon franchise is enjoying a thriving period, thanks to a latest game with over 16 million copies sold and an animated series that is enjoying extraordinary success both at home and in the west. However, the anime may soon face a hiatus if the rumors turn out to be true.

Recently, the original voice actress of Ash Ketchum, Rika Matsumoto, published a twitter that immediately went viral on the web. In this case, the voice actress has revealed that she has no dubbing session in the immediate future and, for this reason, she plans to take a long break.

There is, in fact, to consider that Pokémon anime is a weekly production with a lot of workload behind them for each component participating in the project, also and above all for the voice actors themselves, who must also undergo daily shifts. The news dictated much fanfare in the community since the comment came following the state of emergency in Japan, ordinance that has already forced numerous studies to postpone the releases scheduled for this season.

However, pending an official declaration, we still recommend that you take what has been said with due precautions. And you, however, do you think that a postponement of the anime is possible? Let us know with a comment below. But speaking of the franchise, have you already read our in-depth special on the difference between Pokémon and Digimon?