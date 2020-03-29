Entertainment

Coronavirus: Milo Manara thanks doctors, nurses and shop assistants with a series of drawings

March 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Italy is experiencing a complex period, and according to media reports, it will still be a long time before the situation returns to normal. Despite the Covid emergency, however, many people continue to work to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens, and the master intervened in this regard Milo Manara.

The artist, famous in Italy for works of the caliber de The Paper Man, The game is Caravaggio, has prepared a series of tables dedicated to all health personnel, law enforcement and cashiers currently working to guarantee the social rights of the Italian people. At the bottom you can take a look at some tables shared by the cartoonist over the past week.

Manara has always been a point of reference also as regards the erotic-sexy vein, since his career began with the writing of some erotic-detective stories for the comic book series Genius. Precisely in this regard, we anticipate that on his Facebook profile you will find some illustrations used to promote the hashtag #I stay at home, made with its unmistakable "pink" touch.

And what do you think of it? How are you experiencing this quarantine? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for something to read, we refer you to the offers of Panini Comics and Upper Comics.

