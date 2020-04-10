Entertainment

Coronavirus Japan: parks closed and the Studio Ghibli problem, what's going on?

April 10, 2020
Last month we told you about the problems concerning Studio Ghibli, and in particular about the temporary closure of the museum and other important attractions. What is the situation today in Japan? And why on the net is there talk of severe economic damage for Hayao Miyazaki's study? We explain step by step what is going on.

As you certainly know, Studio Ghibli is investing colossal sums in the realization of the Ghibli Park, the amusement park that in 2022 should see the light near the city of Nagoya, Honshu. The works are currently stopped due to the pandemic, and given the total blockade imposed in March, the animation studio also had to reimburse all tickets sold to the museum's customers. The decidedly significant economic losses increased further a few hours ago: the Great Ghibli exhibition organized for the summer quarter – and built to anticipate the opening of Ghibli Park – was in fact canceled, and tickets will be reimbursed from 10 April to June 30, 2020.

As for theme parks, Disney and Universal Studio announced yesterday that reopenings are temporarily postponed to mid-May, net of further impediments. Tokyo Disneyland, Disney Sea and Universal Studio Japan therefore remain closed for another month.

As for retailers, the two giants of the sector animated is Mandarake have decided to close most stores while the Software House Square Enix and the animation studio Polygon Pictures confirmed the transition to smart working after having had some cases of employees affected by Coronavirus.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe finally said so State of emergency, therefore, we expect further delays in both the anime and manga sectors. In this regard, we remind you that the films of Fate, Demon Slayer, Violet Evergarden and the television series No Gun's Life, Oregairu 3, Re: Zero 2 and Happy Go Lucky Days have been postponed.

