Coronavirus in Mexico: fans will only return to stadiums with a protocol

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As of Friday, the country accumulated 208,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,779 deaths; no state is at the yellow light (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

The head of the General Directorate of Health Promotion of the Mexican Government, Dr. Ricardo Cortés, assured Efe this Saturday that for the fans to return to the professional sports stadiums in the country under the context of COVID-19, each building must design a protocol.

Cortés is the one who has coordinated the return to activity of different sports in Mexico; in soccer, he was commissioned by the government to review the protocol for returning to training sessions and closed-door matches.

"The fans will be able to return to the stadiums in Mexico until the yellow traffic light and we analyze that they are at 50% of their capacity, but this will be until we have a protocol designed by stadium", said the official.

As of Friday, the country accumulated 208,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,779 deaths; no state is at the yellow light.

As for the distance between fans in the stands, it must be at least one seat, although if families and their members sit together, the space between person and person will be the same. (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)



"The most important thing will be to have soap and water always available to constantly wash your hands, stand in line at a distance and, above all, regardless of whether you already have a ticket to a game, if you have symptoms of COVID-19 that day, don't attend the show "he added.

As for the distance between the fans in the stands, must be at least one seat, although if families go and their members sit together, the space between person and person will be the same.

"Before and after each game you have to clean all the facilities with soap and water, that is enough, but if you also they want to disinfect the place, we can pass a solution with water and chlorine, and it is disinfectedCortés said.

Although he recognized that in open spaces such as stadiums, the risk of contagion is lower, there must be at least three sanitary fences before the fan takes his place, in which you should give alcohol gel for the hands.

Cortés will propose that the sale of alcoholic beverages be limited to that allowed by each state to automobile drivers. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

To enter you must occupy a door to enter and another to exit, always in staggered times per section. The stadium will be obliged to enable all its areas to guarantee the distribution of the fans. In the event that a fan does not respect their entry time, they must be denied access.

"Another thing that will change is the food and beverage service. Workers must have face masks and a hat in their hair, in addition to prioritizing card payment. In case it is paid with cash, the seller must carry out hand hygiene", he pointed.

Cortés will propose that the sale of alcoholic beverages be limited to that allowed by each state for car drivers.

In the case of toilets, there may be no more people than the number supported by the number of urinals or toilets to avoid contact and there will have to be continuous cleaning.

Cortés added that to allow 100 percent of the capacity in the stadiums, it will be until some state is at the green light. (Photo: REUTERS / Daniel Becerril)

The Government will recommend that visiting fans do not make the trip to support their team and fewer than those from states with high numbers of coronaviruses.

"The number of the members of the bars that go to the stadiums must be reduced to 50% or 25%, so that they are separated", he claimed.

Cortés added that to allow 100 percent of the capacity in the stadiums, it will be until some state is at the green light.

At the moment, no entity in Mexican sports has begun to design protocols for their stadiums.

EFE

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS:

"God and his students": the superb publication of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his social networks

The TikToks of discord: the videos of the jewel of Italian soccer and his girlfriend that led to the termination of his contract

Copa por México: how and where to watch the friendly tournament that marks the return of Liga MX