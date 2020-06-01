Coronavirus in Mexico: a TUDN sports reporter died from COVID-19

Share it:

Through a statement shared on social networks, the sports chain TUDN announced the death of one of its reporters from coronavirus: Uriel Martínez López, who specialized in baseball and wrestling

"This team will miss you, it will never be the same. For the same reason, we will seek to honor you with the most important thing: the memory you leave us as a human being, your legacy as a person and as a friend, and the passion with which you moved every day ", wrote Televisa Univisión Deportes Network.

"You were a fan of wrestling, which you adored; We saw you get excited and defend baseball with all your heart. Today your Red Sox and your Red Devils of Mexico will have one more fan from heaven. And how to forget the love you professed for your Celeste Cruz Azul Machine"He concluded.

Uriel's partner in baseball coverage revealed that the 34-year-old reporter suffered from the Covid 19.

Uriel was remembered by a crowd of colleagues and former colleagues from the television house who dedicated emotional messages to him and his family.

"Finding out about your departure fills us with sadness and pain. From the first moment you were an extremely happy and simple person, hard-working, humble and eager to contribute your grain of sand. You were a good son, you were a great husband and a better father"Wrote one of his colleagues.

"You gave yourself respect and love for everyone who shared a moment of their day with you. You made us see that you can learn from new goals and enjoy them. You were a fan of wrestling, which you adored; We saw you get excited and defend baseball with all your heart. Today your Red Sox and your Red Devils of Mexico will have one more fan from heaven. And how to forget the love you professed for your Celeste del Cruz Azu Machinel ”, wrote another.

Mexico begins to resume its activities with an accumulated 90,664 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while the assets are 16,962 and there are 9,930 deaths.

In this sense, the epidemic curve in Mexico as of May 31 maintains an upward trend when confirmed cases are combined with suspected cases. The accumulated charge reports that There are 3,152 new cases confirmed in 24 hours: an increase of 3.6% the previous day.

Why younger people in Mexico have died from COVID-19

In the particular case of the North American country, deaths of younger groups stand out old.

The distribution of deaths There have been no noticeable changes since mid-March, when the first fatality from this condition occurred: the median age is 57 years and the range is 26 to 92 years.

As age increases, mortality also. However, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, the main government health worker since the start of the pandemic, indicated that, despite the fact that the distribution of deaths between age ranges "is more or less as expected", "there is something that is striking".

The official was quick to point out that "the most probable explanation for this situation" is the "immense burden of chronic diseases that our country has." And it is that, among the confirmed deaths, the 44.33% suffered from hypertension; 39.69% had diabetes and the 37.63% of fatalities were also obese.

That is why, beyond the fact that those over 65 accumulated the highest number of deaths, with almost 70 of them in that range, followed by those between 55 and 59 years old, with almost 40 cases; then, Above 30 deaths, there are those who were between 50 and 54 years old and, just above 20 people, those who were between 45 and 49 years old..

That is why the Mexican health authorities had already launched a campaign focused on younger populations not to neglect. "Do not trust, I am addressing you young men and women, do not trust, this is a serious epidemic, do not take it lightly”López-Gatell said in a pre-recorded video published on Wednesday.

