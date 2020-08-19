Coronavirus in Liga MX: Pumas reported two new positive cases and León four

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Joji Obara looked like a businessman, but he was hiding a monster. It was learned that he may have raped and perhaps killed between 150 and 400 women. He was tried for eight cases, two of them that ended in death: that of the Australian Carita Ridgway and that of the British Lucie Blackman. He filmed the horrors of his crimes and kept them in his video library