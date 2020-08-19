Joji Obara looked like a businessman, but he was hiding a monster. It was learned that he may have raped and perhaps killed between 150 and 400 women. He was tried for eight cases, two of them that ended in death: that of the Australian Carita Ridgway and that of the British Lucie Blackman. He filmed the horrors of his crimes and kept them in his video library
Coronavirus in Liga MX: Pumas reported two new positive cases and León four
August 19, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- MCU star Brie Larson reveals why she failed audition for Terminator: Genisys
- WWE, Dwayne Johnson chooses his favorite version of The Rock: that's what it is
- Coronavirus in Liga MX: Pumas reported two new positive cases and León four
- New NVIDIA Game Ready Drivers for Microsoft Flight Simulator available
- ONE PIECE 987: Eiichiro Oda shows us how he designed the entire crew
- Cyberpunk 2077: Keanu Reeves plays guitar on Korea's Independence Day
- Wonder Woman 1984, lots of new information on cinecomic with Gal Gadot
- Netflix and Apex Legends? Chad Grenier opens to an animated series
Add Comment