Coronavirus: Given film also postponed, it was due to be released on May 16 in Japan

The website dedicated to the yaoi opera of Natsuki Kizu a few hours ago announced the postponement of the release date of Given – Boys Love, the sequel film of the anime series broadcast in summer 2019. The animation studio Lerche apologized for the inconvenience, stating that a new date would be announced at the end of the COVID-19 emergency.

Blue Lynx, subsidiary anime label of Fuji TV, released the latest trailer of the film about two months ago, also confirming the names of the staff at work on the adaptation and the presence of the artist Centimillimental. Given is considered by fans of the genre as one of the best BL souls in circulation, a name that has guaranteed the animation studio an excellent budget for production. Given the inconvenience created by the pandemic, however, the parties involved will have to wait a few more months before enjoying the fruits of their labor.

We remind you that Given is an anime taken from a manga yaoi, or focused on homosexual relationships between its protagonists. The genre in Japan is quite common and is commonly adopted by female mangakas to create stories aimed at a female audience. The first season of the adaptation is currently visible on Crunchyroll.

And what do you think of it? Did you wait for this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on the film instead, we recommend that you take a look at our first insight on Given- Boys Love.