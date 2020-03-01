Coronavirus forces to cancel the premiere in China

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The film industry is no stranger to the misfortunes of the world, nor to hysteria that has been unleashed in recent weeks by the COVID-19. Already popularly known as coronavirus, this disease that is spreading throughout the world seems to have upset Hollywood business plans, which has been obliged to take some special measures waiting to really know how to act in this situation. The first we knew a few days ago: the filming of 'Mission Impossible 7' has been canceled indefinitely, but this was only the first of a series of consequences that the great brands of American cinema are already experiencing.

According to Variety, the studies are asking all of their workers to delay their professional trips not only to China, but also to Japan, Italy and South Korea, others from the most affected regions. Thus, campaigns for films that will be released in cinemas in the coming weeks have already undergone changes by these measures: The premieres of 'Mulan' and 'No time to die' have been canceled in China so that their respective teams (including the cast) are not exposed to possible contamination by the virus. This supposes great losses especially for the Walt Disney Pictures movie, not only because the country has become in recent years one of the great economic engines of the North American film industry, but also because the remake of the animated classic (which has a fully Asian cast and focuses on Chinese history and culture) was destined to be a box office bombing in the country.

Now, not only the presentations have been canceled, but the premiere has been delayed indefinitely. Other movies like that of James bond, 'Wonder Woman 1984' or 'Fast and Furious 9', which had planned a large deployment of media around the world, now await paralyzed waiting for the situation to improve. Despite the losses that all these delays can entail, the figures we know so far justify these restrictions: COVID-19 has already infected more than 82,500 people, of which more than 2,800 have died. And it is not expected to end soon.