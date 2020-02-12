Coronavirus forces to cancel the Mobile World Congress 2020 of Barcelona

Since the first edition of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2006, the GSMA has summoned industry, governments, ministers, policy makers, operators and industry leaders to a broader ecosystem.

With due respect for the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country, today the GSMA has canceled the MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the outbreak of coronavirus, the concern for travel and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA celebrates the event.

The host parties respect and understand this decision.

The GSMA and the host city parties will continue to work in unison and support each other for the MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China and around the world.