Coronavirus forces to cancel the Mobile World Congress 2020 of Barcelona

February 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
The Mobile World Congress Barcelona, ​​the most important telephone fair in the world, will not be held February 24-27 as planned, as GSMA has finally announced its cancellation in an official statement. The reason is the same that had led other brands to gradually erase the event: fear of the spread of the coronavirus.

The news was advanced ADSLZone this morning, but later the Reuters agency hinted otherwise. Finally, the body responsible for the celebration has positioned itself and this position is irrevocable. Fira de Barcelona has no dates available that could accommodate a simple postponement.

It is not the first time that coronavirus causes incidents in the world of technology. Recently we knew that the version of Outer Worlds for Nintendo Switch would arrive later than expected (at least now it will be in cartridge) and that the special Animal Crossing edition of this same console could also suffer delays because the virus is having an impact on production .

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

