Coronavirus effect: the NBA star who retired after a 22-year career

Mar 11, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) shoots against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The 43-year-old guard Vince Carter announced this Thursday his retirement from basketball after playing 22 NBA seasons on eight different teams.

Sump, the first NBA player to play games in four different decadesannounced his retirement on The Ringer's ‘Winging It With Vince Carter’ podcast: “Officially, I am finished playing basketball professionally,” he said.

Two seasons ago, when he signed with the Atlanta Hawks, he had said that 2019-2020 would be the last of his career, but then he agreed to continue one more with that team, which has been left out of the fight to be in the ' playoffs' when the league resumes on July 30.

The Hawks, with the fourth worst record in the league this season, are among the eight teams not included in the NBA restart, meaning that the season and Carter's career ended in March.

Sump, eight times all-starHe has not addressed his future since the NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then the world's top basketball league announced that it would resume its season with 22 teams at Walt Disney World in July.

Carter acknowledged in the podcast, published this Thursday, that the abrupt end was "hard", but emphasized that he was at peace with his decision to withdraw, especially in the context of the pandemic. "If there was any disappointment due to the season, it was easier to put it aside and handle it that way," Carter commented.

"It's like, OK, it's somewhat bigger than my career … It's unfortunate, but with the coronavirus taking people's lives quickly, that's the big picture in my mind," added.

For its part, the official website of the franchise wrote: "It was an honor for our organization to complete a career worthy of the Hall of Fame with the name of Atlanta on the chest and representing our city."

Carter is ranked nineteenth in NBA history in scoring and was the league's Rookie of the Year in 1999. After starting his career with the Toronto Raptors and then playing with seven other teams, including the New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies, Carter achieved averages of 16.7 points; 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Considered one of the best dunk specialists in basketball historyCarter won the lam Slam Dunk ’contest at the 2000 All-Star Weekend, held at the Oakland Arena, California.

With information from Reuters.

