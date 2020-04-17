Coronavirus, Dynit reopens: free shipping throughout Italy

Share it:

After about a month of forced stop due to the Coronavirus emergency, Dynit reopens its doors and announces free shipping throughout Italy for a minimum purchase of € 20. The online shop is currently open and by clicking on the link found at the bottom, you can take a look at the prices of the outputs scheduled for the month of May 2020.

Among the many innovations, we remind you that the company will bring the film to Italy Fate / Stay Night – Heaven's Feel 1. Presage Flower, the award-winning Promare and the second full season of Sword Art Online. Shipments will be handled by the Bartolini courier.

The COVID-19 pandemic has currently blocked the new releases of most Italian anime and manga distributors but, with the advent of the long-awaited Phase 2, the situation should gradually improve. In some regions such as Piedmont, Lombardy and Campania, however, the veto has been renewed for the reopening of stationery stores, bookstores and comics and the new directives of May 2020 will probably have to be awaited. In all cases, the reopening of Dynit can only be seen as a extremely positive news for all fans.

