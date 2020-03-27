Coronavirus, Diamond blocks comics distribution in the USA, DC: "We don't stop"

Share it:

Coronavirus is also expanding on American soil, and the situation is becoming more and more unmanageable day after day. About this, Diamond Comic has decided not to welcome new comics in its warehouses, effectively blocking the distribution of Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Image Comics and many more.

Publishing houses responded to the announcement condescendingly, despite losses of millions of dollars. However, the appeal was missing DC Comics, strangely silent since the day of the announcement. Today the editor-in-chief Bob Harras has finally published a press release, addressed to all freelancers currently in collaboration with the publishing house.

"To our talented community,

All DC staff are thinking about you, and the challenges you are facing despite the current crisis. I would like to clarify one thing, DC Comics is open does not stop the work. Our publishers are working remotely and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, but I want to clarify that all this will not block our work schedule daily.

Our biggest concern is, of course, your health and that of your families. No matter where you are, in case of need please do not hesitate to contact us. We are aware of the current situation and we want you to know that we will remain by your side in any case.

Nobody knows, of course, how long it will be before this crisis ends definitively. We are becoming a company that works remotely, but I know that by working together we will be able to overcome any obstacle. More than anything, we can't wait to read all the great stories we will create in the months to come".

DC will therefore continue with the daily routine and there are currently no delays in exits. Obviously with the stop of Diamond Comics Distributor print publications could slip, but all this should not create problems on the digital market front.

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!