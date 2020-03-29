Coronavirus delays season 3 of 'Barry' and 'Succession'

Share it:

A couple of weeks ago we announced the number of series that have had to stop their activity while filming. HBO's 'Euphoria', was one of them. But not only those that were interrupted in full production are affected, but all future plans. Not to mention the continued change in the release dates schedule.

Now HBO, which has stopped all its projects due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has just announced that it is the third season of 'Barry' and 'Succession', Emmy winners in Comedy and Drama respectively, remain inevitably delayed. This was reported by an HBO source to Variety:

We are looking to the future to return to pre-production when it is safe and healthy for everyone who works on our series. We hope that our writers can at least continue to write remotely.

In addition, future uncertainty means that no approximate date can be advanced to return to work. The previous two seasons of 'Barry' came in March, so the premiere of all three could have a very different schedule than usual. The first two seasons of 'Sucession' premiered in the summer, but his past Emmy triumph seemed to give him a much more prominent place in his third installment, which promised to be his consolidation as a reference series. For all this, we will have to wait. Yes, it can be a good opportunity to see the first two seasons of both, available on HBO Spain.