Coronavirus: DC Comics cancels its participation in March conventions

The Coronavirus emergency is hopelessly conditioning our habits. As the days go by we see events which, as a precaution, are postponed or canceled. DC Comics has released a press release in these hours stating that it will skip all the conventions scheduled for the month of March.

Emerald City Comic Con will be held in King County, Washington these days. DC Comics has made it known that it will not be present at the fair (alongside the decision made by Dark Horse and Penguin Random House) and that it will not even participate in the other conventions of the month of March, also canceling the presentation of the DVD Superman: Red Son. These the declarations of the American publisher released to the Comicbook site: "Since the safety of our employees is our priority, DC Comics will not attend conventions during the month of March. Our participation in future conventions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the latest information from the CDC, WHO and the United States Department of State. ".

In the United States there are about 100 confirmed cases of Coronavirusall mainly concentrated in the state of Washington. Coronavirus which, unfortunately, has also hit our country heavily, causing the cancellation of numerous events such as Cartoomics, postponed to the month of October. Even Google has canceled its I / O scheduled for the month of May (we even talk about canceled events that will take place in two months). We hope that the situation can normalize as soon as possible.