Coronavirus damage continues, 90% collapse in the Japanese box office

In recent weeks there have been many announcements regarding new postponed works or entire events canceled due to the coronavirus, the fearsome epidemic that has now spread to every corner of the world, in fact forcing countless governments to make drastic decisions that have become necessary, however.

Among these, the most relevant is obviously the quarantine, which occurred at different levels depending on the selected country and proved capable of keeping literally billions of people closed in the house, a somewhat dark situation in which it still seems difficult to understand when you will be able to breathe again. bit'. However, such impositions have obviously also had repercussions on the global market, including the anime / manga industry, which has recorded terrible results in the last week.

More specifically, through the Eiga.com website it has been made known that the box office receipts of the first 10 films of the last week have collapsed by about 63% -75% compared to the previous week. Furthermore, the results become even more gloomy if you make a direct comparison with the same week of last year, with a box-office collapse of even 90%. Considering the situation, this should not be surprising, but there is no doubt that many begin to have some doubts about the future. The animated one has always been a rather peculiar business, capable of collecting huge amounts but at the same time represented by countless animation studies often placed on a tightrope, with underpaid jobs and forced to work at backbreaking rates. If the current situation continues for several weeks, the results could be disastrous for hundreds – if not thousands – of employees in the sector.

