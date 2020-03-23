Coronavirus (COVID-19) separates Jacky Bracamontes and his family

Share it:

A few days ago Martín Fuentes, husband of Jacky Bracamontes, was on vacation in Vail, Colorado (United States) with his daughters Jacky, Renata and Carito. They were later informed that several people with whom they had contact had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Given this, the F1 racer and his daughters underwent the corresponding examinations to find out if they contracted the virus.

At the moment they have not received the results of said tests and as a preventive measure, Martín Fuentes and three of his five daughters are in quarantine in their apartment in Miami, Florida. For her part, Jacky Bracamontes is in voluntary isolation in her parents' apartment (also in Miami) along with her twins Emilia and Paula.

Through a video that she published in the stories of her Instagram account, the television host Jacky Bracamontes said, "Hello, here greeting you with great affection, breathing fresh air, respecting that space, separation from other people, this quarantine."

I am worried about my family, of course, because we still do not have the result of the test of Martín and the girls, we are urgent to know, so based on that we can make a decision and know what to do.

"Right now I am in my parents' department with the babies and Martín, obviously, with the girls in our department, it has been very difficult for Martín and me to have the family separated," said Jacky Bracamontes.

Martín Fuentes commented that the health of his daughters Jacky, Renata and Carito was a little better. "My daughters well, they do not bring so much cough, they have not had a fever, they bring a flu … and well, hoping that this will improve and it is up to us to improve things."

In his Instagram feed he mentioned that he is already running out of ideas to have fun with his daughters, so he asked his followers for some suggestions.