         Coronavirus catches up with Hollywood stars: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announce they have tested positive

The coronavirus is the big current topic and this news is going to set off all the alarms in Hollywood. Tom Hanks, one of the most beloved actors on the planet, has announced through his Instagram account that both he and his wife, the also interpreter Rita Wilson, have given positive in a COVID-19 test (coronavirus).
Hanks and Wilson, both 63, are the first industry stars who have taken the step of publicly announcing their diagnosis. The marriage was in Australia for the shooting of a film about Elvis Presley that is being directed by Baz Luhrmann; Tom Hanks plays the singer's manager, "Colonel" Tom Parker. This is the publication that the actor has uploaded giving the news:
"Hello friends. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had chills that came and went. Some fever too. To make things right As needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and we tested positive.
Alright now What to do next? Medical officers have protocols that must be followed. Hanks will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. There's not much more to taking things from one day to the next, is there? We will keep the world informed. Be careful!"
Add Comment