         Coronavirus catches up with Hollywood stars: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announce they have tested positive

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The coronavirus is the big current topic and this news is going to set off all the alarms in Hollywood. Tom Hanks, one of the most beloved actors on the planet, has announced through his Instagram account that both he and his wife, the also interpreter Rita Wilson, have given positive in a COVID-19 test (coronavirus).

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, are the first industry stars who have taken the step of publicly announcing their diagnosis. The marriage was in Australia for the shooting of a film about Elvis Presley that is being directed by Baz Luhrmann; Tom Hanks plays the singer's manager, "Colonel" Tom Parker. This is the publication that the actor has uploaded giving the news: