Coronavirus Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix canceled

Formula 1, after learning about the positive for coronavirus from a member of the McLaren team, has suspended the Australian Grand Prix, inaugural test of the championship that should start this Friday in Melbourne.

📻🚨🏎 LAST MINUTE Formula 1 announces the suspension of the Australian Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend https://t.co/2V8nDj4xHN – El Larguero (@ellarguero) March 12, 2020

"Following the test result to a member of the McLaren team, Formula 1 and the FIA ​​have been coordinating with all relevant authorities to decide next steps. Our priority is the safety of the fans, the teams and all the personnel in the race"F1 said in a brief statement.

This announcement comes after McLaren communicated his resignation to play the Australian GP and after complaints from team managers and drivers such as reigning champion Lewis Hamilton, one of the hardest in regretting that "money is king" in F1 over health.

The coronavirus already forced to suspend the Chinese Grand Prix, initially scheduled for April, and to ban the presence of the public at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will be held next week in principle.