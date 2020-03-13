Sports

Coronavirus Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix canceled

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Formula 1, after learning about the positive for coronavirus from a member of the McLaren team, has suspended the Australian Grand Prix, inaugural test of the championship that should start this Friday in Melbourne.

"Following the test result to a member of the McLaren team, Formula 1 and the FIA ​​have been coordinating with all relevant authorities to decide next steps. Our priority is the safety of the fans, the teams and all the personnel in the race"F1 said in a brief statement.

This announcement comes after McLaren communicated his resignation to play the Australian GP and after complaints from team managers and drivers such as reigning champion Lewis Hamilton, one of the hardest in regretting that "money is king" in F1 over health.

The coronavirus already forced to suspend the Chinese Grand Prix, initially scheduled for April, and to ban the presence of the public at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will be held next week in principle.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.