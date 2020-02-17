Entertainment

Coronavirus also stops souls: A Certain Scientific Railgun T episode 7 skips

February 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
January saw the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic, scientifically known as COVID-19, and which brought serious problems to several companies, especially in China. What many certainly did not foresee is that it would also have effects on the world of anime, and it is now affected A Certain Scientific Railgun T.

That animation studios could have problems for Coronavirus had already been ventilated, being many animation studios based also in South Korea and China, and now comes the first "victim" of this epidemic that is shaking the world in 2020 .

A Certain Scientific Railgun T will not see episode 7 aired on February 21st. In its place there will be a retransmission of episode 6 published last February 14th. The announcement came through the official website of A Certain Scientific Railgun T and the problem is precisely the Coronavirus. The production staff of the episode underwent several slowdowns due to the situation of COVID-19. The site will announce later the new broadcast date of episode seven which, at this point, may not even be delayed by a single week.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T began on January 10 and will consist of a total of 25 episodes. The franchise is very strong in China, given that in the dragon country A Certain Scientific Railgun has been viewed 89 million times, helping to reach the record of 100 million worldwide.

