Coronavirus also arrives in The Promised Neverland

As unfortunately we all know very well, Coronavirus has become the most important current topic of the moment given its dangerousness and its speed of spread. The pandemic is in fact circulating unchallenged while each government is taking its own measures in an attempt to contain the threat.

Obviously, in such a situation it should not be surprising that the market is affected, often even painfully. What we are experiencing is a moment that in a few years, we will most likely be able to read in history books and, as often happens in situations of this kind, many have begun to mention Coronavirus making it somehow an integral part of the productions we are fond of.

Well, this time it was The Promised Neverland who presented – in the form of an Easter egg – the Coronavirus as the background element of its history. More specifically, within the chapter 172 published by Shonen Jump, during a speech given by Emma in a situation on which we will not spoil, the horrors that humanity has experienced over the years begin to be listed. Among these, however, there is also a small scene – viewable at the bottom of the news – in which, on a poorly reduced wall, you can clearly read the word Coronavirus, a small reference to one of the biggest challenges humanity has faced in recent decades.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that recently it has been revealed that the epic of The Promised Neverland will soon reach its climax.