Coronavirus, Adult Swim: "No delay with Uzumaki, the anime comes out in 2020"

Eight months have now passed since the announcement of the anime adaptation of Uzumaki, the master's famous horror work Junji Ito. The series does not yet have a release period and given the various postponements caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, fans have started to wonder if it really Production IG is Adult Swim they would have been able to broadcast it during 2020.

Fortunately, the Senior Vice President and creative director of Adult Swim Jason Demarco recently spoke on Twitter, reassuring fans with the statement visible at the bottom. "Unfortunately I still cannot talk about Uzumaki, but I can confirm that production is going very well and that there are currently no delays due to the Coronavirus", so Demarco answered a fan's question. According to the author himself, the Uzumaki script would have been completed in November 2019, so at the moment the production should have almost finished.

We remind you that the anime adaptation of Uzumaki will consist of only four episodes, strictly in black and white. Hiroshi Nagahama, responsible for such works Mushishi is The Flowers of Evil, will take care of the direction while Colin Stetson will compose the music of the anime. The series will be self-contained.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for the anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at our review of the Uzumaki manga.