Coronavirus: a manga to fight the fear of the epidemic

April 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The world is going through a really difficult period, which is subjecting us to strong emotional stress and forced changes in our way of life. In these days Kodansha is publishing free the Rieux Wo Machi Nagara manga, focused on an epidemic.

The author's manga Ao Akato ended in 2018 and includes three volumes, but is being published again in the web magazine of Kodansha Comic Days. The story tells of an epidemic that breaks out in a fictitious Japanese city and totally influences the way of life of the locals. The title refers to an Albert Camus novel entitled The plague. The header of the manga reads "Although it is a fictional work, and the scenario represented is different from the real one, we hope that it will provide help with the right way to be worried"On his Twitter profile, the same author of the manga intervened declaring that he hopes that at the end of the serialization, the situation may have resolved positively for everyone.

Due to the health emergency, many famous mangakas have changed their life routines. In addition, several fairs dedicated to animation have been canceled, such as Comiket, an event dedicated to otaku. However, there are also signs of encouragement such as Rebibbia Quarantine, the short film by Zerocalcare which tries to play down these times.

