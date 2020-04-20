Sports

"Coronacimas", the initiative to seek to climb the great peaks of Spain from home

April 20, 2020
Edie Perez
Confinement, one of the many consequences of the coronavirus crisis, is sharpening the ingenuity of athletes. An example of this is the "Coronacimas" initiative, by which some athletes are climbing alpine peaks from home.

An example of this is that of Ainhoa ​​Sanz, a mountain runner who climbed 545 meters from the mountain Jaizkibel climbing 1,323 times on two boxes of fruit on the balcony of his house.

"It took me 1h 40 '. I didn't know how long it was going to be, I thought it was going to take less. I took two boxes of fruit, turned them over and put them on top of each other. I calculated how much they measured and by that I calculated how many times I had what to do to raise the Jaizkibel. I did it on the balcony. Someone who happened to buy the bread would think, What are you doing? " explained in SER Deportivos.

Thanks to this initiative some of the best mountain riders of the Salomon team in Spain have risen to significant peaks for them from inside the house. "We all want to get out of the house and do something we like. We don't realize what we have until we lose it," Ainhoa ​​concluded.



