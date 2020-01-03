Cornelia Geppert, after Sea of ​​Solitude, has already written her next game

Share it:

Cornelia Geppert, CEO and writer and creative director of Jo-Mei Games, announced on Twitter that she had written the first draft of the next game after the experience of Sea of ​​Solitude, particular videogame production born from the collaboration with Electronic Arts.

In July 2019, in fact, Jo-Mei Games and EA had collaborated in the publication of Sea of ​​Solitude, an independent title that had the aim of dealing delicate issues such as anxiety and other mental health problems. To start the new year in the best way and with renewed energy, Cornelia Geppert confirmed with a Twitter post by have written the first draft of the next game in the pipeline for Jo-Mei Games. Of course, Geppert's title is still in a pre-production stage and it will take years to be able to see something concrete: in fact, a plot will have to be perfected around the draft to then build the entire game system around it.

In any case, good news for those who appreciated one of the first EA Originals titles. For those unfamiliar with the previous game by Cornelia Geppert, the Sea of ​​Solitude review is available on the Everyeye pages.