Corey Feldman – Trailer of the Abuse Documentary in Hollywood

Corey Feldman publish the expected trailer ‘(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys’, The documentary in which he will clearly talk about child abuse within the industry in general and about those suffered during his teenage heyday by him and his colleague Corey haim.

The film can be seen only once on March 9 through a worldwide streaming, upon payment of the entry on the mytruthdoc.com website.

Corey Feldman He started working on television at age seven. For when we met him with thirteen in ‘Gremlins’(Joe Dante, 1984), already had all the charisma of a great star. After this they arrived ‘Goonies’(Richard Donner, 1985),‘Count on me’(Rob Reiner, 1986) and‘You will not kill … the neighbor’(Joe Dante, 1989), showing that nothing had been a coincidence.

Corey haim he did not have his partner's child training, but his participation in ‘Blue fear’(Daniel Attias, 1985),‘Secret admirer’(David Greenwalt, 1985) and‘Luke’(David Seltzer, 1986) opened the doors of the industry and led him, directly, with his future colleague.

The two Coreys agreed on ‘Hidden youth’(Joel Schumacher, 1987) and, since then, everything is legend. Together they did ‘Papa Cadillac’(Greg Beeman, 1988),‘A dream girl’(Marc Rocco, 1989),‘Deadly deception’(Brenton Spencer, 1992) and four other titles that nobody has seen.

His star shone brightly for a very short time. Engaged in drug problems, both began to open up about the abuses in the industry in 2007. In 2010, after Haim's death, Feldman said he promised his friend that he would tell his story just as it happened. ‘(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys’Could be the final testimony about who abused two of the most important child stars of the 80s.