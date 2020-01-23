Copyright issues for My Hero Academia? A modification to the Cultural Festival is foreseen

Share it:

The episode 14 of My Hero Academia has definitively closed the narrative arc of Overhaul, in addition to having laid the foundations for the long-awaited Culture Festival. The new episodes, however, should show a scene that could easily run into one copyright infringement and in this regard, the same intervened Kohei Horikoshi.

The mangaka has in fact wondered how Studio Bones would have adapted the particular scene in chapter 173, writing on Twitter: "I am very curious to find out how the boys reported the quote to Romeo & Juliet and Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban!In fact, in the chapter in question, the 1-A class will begin to prepare its show by dividing the tasks between musicians and dancers, while Mirio, Deku and Eri will take a walk inside the UA High School. At some point the three will will come across class 1-B, about to end a show titled "Romeo, Juliet and the prisoner of Azkban: the return of the king", followed by a short theater.

Clearly for the study it would be impossible to mention three Blockbusters of this caliber without first obtaining the rights from each of the companies in question. We will therefore find out in a few episodes whether the scene will have been modified or completely cut by the guys from Studio Bones.

We remind you that My Hero Academia airs every Saturday in simulcast on VVVVID, and that episode 15 will be broadcast this weekend. Season 4 will end, net of any cuts, with the adaptation of the aforementioned narrative arc.