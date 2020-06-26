Copa por México: how and where to watch the friendly tournament that marks the return of Liga MX

Share it:

América, Cruz Azul, Pumas, and Toluca, as well as Chivas, Tigres, Atlas, and Mazatlán will be measured in a small contest (Photo: Collage / Cuartoscuro)

It is more than 100 days without Mexican soccer. However, the fast of the Aztec football seems to end soon with the GNP Cup for Mexico, a tournament that will serve as a preseason for eight Liga MX teams.

It should be noted that for each goal scored, the insurance company GNP It will benefit from scholarships to sons and daughters of medical, nursing, and support staff to hospitals that lost the battle to COVID-19.

“At GNP we continue to promote actions in favor of the safety and well-being of health personnel. And now, the time has come to also boost our spirits, the passion that characterizes us Mexicans, "he said. Eduardo Silva Pylypciow, CEO of GNP, in the presentation of the tournament.

The Olympic University Stadium will host the final of the Cup for Mexico (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

The contest will be divided into two groups for the regular phase. In the first they will be America, Cruz Azul, Pumas, and Toluca, who will play their matches at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City. The second group will be made up of Chivas, Tigres, Atlas, and Mazatlán, which will be measured at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara.

The tournament will start on July 3 with the match between Mazatlán and Tigres, as well as that the meetings will be broadcast by Televisa and Aztec TV. Among the parties that stand out is the young classic, the capital classic, and the classic Guadalajara.

Matchday 1

Tigres and Mazatlán will open the friendly tournament (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



Mazatlán and Tigres they will face the Friday, July 3 from 2020 at 19:00 hours (all hours are in central Mexico time). The transmission will be through Channel 5 and Channel 7 of open television, as well as TUDN on pay television.

America and Toluca they will face the Friday, July 3 at 9:00 p.m. The transmission will be through Channel 5 and Channel 7 of open television, as well as TUDN on pay television.

Pumas and Cruz Azul they will measure the saturday july 4 at 19:00 hours. The transmission will be on Channel 2 by open television and TUDN on pay television.

Chivas and Atlas they will measure the saturday july 4 at 9:00 p.m. The transmission will be on Channel 2 by open television and TUDN on pay television.

Matchday 2

Cruz Azul and América will have another edition of the young classic, after La Maquina won at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



Atlas and Mazatlán FC they will face the Tuesday, July 7 at 19:00 hours. The transmission will be on Channel 5 of open television, as well as TUDN on pay television

Cougars and America they will face the Tuesday, July 7 at 9:00 p.m. The transmission will be on Channel 5 of open television, as well as TUDN on pay television.

Cruz Azul and Toluca will be measured on Wednesday July 8 at 19:00 hours. The transmission will be on Channel 5 of open television, as well as TUDN on pay television.

Chivas and Tigers will be measured on Wednesday July 8 at 9:00 p.m. The transmission will be on Channel 5 of open television, as well as TUDN on pay television.

Matchday 3

Chivas and Atlas will have another classic Guadalajara in the friendly contest (Photo: Fernando Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

Chivas and Mazatlán FC they will meet on Saturday July 11 at 19:00 hours. The transmission will be on Channel 2 by open television and TUDN on pay television.

America and Cruz Azul they will face the saturday july 11 at 9:00 p.m. The transmission will be through Channel 2 of open television, as well as TUDN on pay television.

Atlas and Tigers will be measured on Sunday 12th of July at 6:00 p.m. The transmission will be on Channel 5 of open television, as well as TUDN on pay television.

Pumas and Toluca will be measured on Sunday 12th of July at 8:00 p.m. The transmission will be on Channel 5 of open television, as well as TUDN on pay television.

Semifinal

Toluca is another of the guests for the Cup for Mexico that will mark the return of Liga MX (Photo: Jorge Nuñez / EFE)



The penultimate phase of the tournament will start from the first two teams in each group. The first key will be between the first in group A and the second in group B on July 15 at 9:05 p.m. The second key will be between the first of group B against the second of group A the July 16 at 9:05 p.m.

It should be noted that the two games will be in the Olympic University Stadium of Mexico City. In addition, the transmission of both matches will be on Channel 5 and by TUDN.

Final

The final will be played on July 19 at 8:30 p.m. It will be at the Olympic University Stadium and will be broadcast on Channel 2 and by TUDN.

