 Conversations for a sixth season of Lucifer would be on track

February 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Lucifer 3x05: Welcome Back, Charlotte Richards

The other day we discovered that the series "Lucifer" He was able to stay alive after his fifth season that will premiere this 2020 on Netflix. Although this was announced as the final season for the DC character, Netflix is ​​very interested in continuing to tell stories, and that is why they are negotiating with Warner Bros. Television this possibility.

Although there is nothing official yet, from TV Line they reveal that these conversations are on the right track. Currently both studies continue negotiations but both sides seem optimistic to the idea that there is a new renewal agreement. As for its extension, since the seasons of the series have been changing its duration, and especially after the change from Fox to Netflix, it seems that right now there is talk of a sixth season of between 10 and 13 episodes.

It should be remembered that there is always the possibility of adding another episode on the way to the series, as I have already passed it to "Lucifer" in the past. For example, the fifth season rose from 10 to 16 episodes, to the point that they will split their Netflix release into two parts.

Via information | TV Line

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

