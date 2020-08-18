Controversy with David Silva after his departure from Manchester City: the fury in Lazio and his unexpected fate in Spain

Share it:

David Silva said goodbye to Manchester City and surprised by choosing a team from Spain as a future destination

This Monday both the Manchester City as the main figures of the campus surprised in social networks by firing David Silva, after the player announced that he would not continue in the English team. However, hours later a controversy arose around the Spanish player, who seemed to have everything agreed to disembark in Lazio but surprised by choosing another destination.

"The moment has come. Ten years and 13 titles later, I say goodbye to the club that has marked my career and my life. Looking back, I see that I could not have made a better decision when, in 2010, City proposed me to be part of their new project ”, this is how his farewell letter began on Chinese, which he shared on social networks and quickly had the endorsement of his colleagues The citizens.

Sergio Omen, Gabriel Jesus, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy or Ederson were some of the footballers who commented on the post with celestial hearts and words of thanks. "Thanks, David", was only one of the eight publications that the City on their official Instagram account, which included videos of the best moments of the 'twenty-one′ With the light blue shirt, his record of trophies achieved or even a recording of Khaldoon al mubarak, owner of the team, praising the passage of the arguineguinse by the institution.

Beyond all the tributes and the emotion for his departure, the player of 34 years He had not made public the destination where he would continue with his career until it was revealed this Tuesday. The Real society He reported on his networks the hiring of the world champion in 2010 and this signing revolutionized the Spanish market, at the same time that it provoked strong criticism from the other side of the Mediterranean Sea.

"Real Sociedad has reached an agreement with David Silva for the Canarian footballer to play for the Txuri Urdin team for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2022. The player, who arrives free after passing through Manchester City, will join the preseason of the realistic team in the near future ”, was the statement released by the San Sebastián entity, which even exhibited Silva's jacket in its stadium and anticipated that it was already on sale.

But what happened to Lazio? According to the Italian media, the club in the capital had been negotiating with Silva and everything indicated that it would be there where he would land after leaving the City, there is even talk of a verbal agreement between the two parties on a link of three seasons and four million euros per year, but it seems that it did not end up giving.

“I just found out that David Silva has signed for Real Sociedad. I have great respect for the player, but not for the person ”, expressed in a strong official statement Igli Tare, sports director of the Biancocelesti.

For now, Silva He has not spoken publicly about the sayings of the Roman team or about his new destiny. Emerged from Valencia, with steps through Eibar and Celta de Vigo in their 17 year career, he Chinese is one of the bombs in this book of European countries having chosen the Real society, a humble League team that after a good season will play the next edition of the UEFA Europa League.

