Controversy in the Premier League: three Arsenal players who played against City tested positive for COVID-19 days before the match

Three footballers tested positive days before the match

The Premier League resumed after more than three months without activity, due to the advance of the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the country very hard, being one of the most affected worldwide. Finally the Premier League returned to action amid controversy.

The confrontation between the Arsenal and Manchester City by the date 29 of the local championship was one of the first to be disputed in the restart of the competition, however, it was there that it was detected that A group of soccer players participated despite having tested positive for COVID-19.

Without the name of the protagonist being revealed, From England they assured that a player tested positive before his team measured Manchester City.

The Premier League resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic

During one of the training sessions prior to the match, the footballer gunner failed the corresponding tests and, having been in contact with the group, two other team players were also harmed. Later it was learned that the three involved did not train before the match against City.

According to the protocol established by the Premier League, the three footballers should have been subjected to seven days of isolation. However, before the deadline was met, they were tested again and tested negative, so they joined the exercises on the London campus as normal.

From the entity Gunner they trust that it was a "false positive" since, after becoming aware of the situation, on Monday June 15 (two days before the game) a round of official tests was carried out and on Tuesday it was confirmed that they had given negative.

The British portal "The Athletic" revealed that those three footballers traveled alongside the campus and participated in the confrontation against City at Etihad Stadium.

City beat Arsenal 3-0 (Reuters)

Although the protagonists played the match after passing the tests, the controversy is that, according to the protocol of the English league, if a player tests positive, he must undergo a week of isolation.

In that duel the Pep Guardiola team took the 3-0 victory with goals from Raheem Stearling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden. Three days later Mikel Arteta's men fell 2-1 to Brigthon again in a duel in which goalkeeper Bernd Leno suffered a chilling injury.

