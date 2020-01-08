controversy for the null presence of diversity

Share it:

The 2020 BAFTA Awards They have just announced their nominations, and the controversy is served. Why? Because of their lack of diversity among the nominees. As soon as the interpreters were announced they can win the grand prize of the British Film and Television Academy, People shouted in the sky. How is it possible that, among all the nominees, there is not a single person who is not white? In fact, the hashtag has been extended #baftasowhite networking.

Reviewing the list of nominees, in the category of Best Actor we find people like Joaquin Phoenix or Taron Egerton, but no sign of Eddie Murphy, a favorite for the Oscars, or Song Kang-Ho, the revelation of the year in 'Parasites'. In the category of Best Actress we see Scarlett Johansson for 'Story of a marriage' or Renée Zelwegger, recent winner of the Golden Globe … but does not appear Awkwafina (also winner of the Golden Globe for 'The Farewell') or Cynthia Erivo, brilliant in 'Harriet'.

One of the things that attracts the most attention is the double nomination of Margot Robbie or Johansson herself, but that there is no presence of Lupita Nyong'o who, for his role in 'We', is one of the most prizes he has won this season, nor Jennifer Lopez … And the most surprising thing is the almost total absence of British interpreters, in a year in which Ruthxjiah Bellenea, black actress, won the Prize to Best Secondary Actress at the British Independent Cinema Awards.

The controversy has also splashed into the Best Direction category, in a year that has featured countless films directed by women. Although there we find Bong Joon-ho, South Korean director, no names like Greta Gerwig, director of 'Little Women' appear; Josie Rourke, English director who has performed 'Mary Queen of Scotland'; Marielle Heller ('Can you forgive me one day?'), Which this year directs Tom Hanks' comedy 'An Extraordinary Friend'; or even Olivia Wilde, which has triumphed with 'Superempollonas'.