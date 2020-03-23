Controversy for the director of In This Corner of the World: "My words? Misrepresented"

Share it:

It is not unusual for an interview to take an unusual turn and, when it is published, to be specifically altered. However, because of this phenomenon, the director of In this corner of the world he was at the center of a controversy for calling "children's souls dead".

The extraordinary film about the Second World War, which you can retrieve in our Review of In This Corner of the World, has behind it an extraordinary and talented director, Sunao Katabuchi. The latter was recently interviewed by Asahi Shimbun Globe + who would post the conversation without the director's approval. To generate the controversy, however, it was not the publication of the interview behind the director, but what Katabuchi would have expressed.

In the present case, two pungent expressions about the alleged "death of souls for children" as well as against the animation industry, considered foreign to the rest of the world. Sunao Katabuchi himself, outraged by how his words were misrepresented by the interviewer, immediately intervened to clarify his position and what he explicitly intended.

The director, in fact, did not intend to define "the animation for children as dead", but to underline the disappearance of the slot for precisely that type of audience. At the same time, the words about souls in relation to world views were also misrepresented, as Katabuchi attempted to change the perspective of the interviewer whom he considered only -and superficially- "Japanese animation the best in the world".

And you, instead, what do you think of the controversy that arose because of the interview? Let us know, as usual, in the space dedicated to comments.