Controversy, despair of Messi and a Classic that leaves the League the same

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Everything remains the same. The fight between Barcelona and Madrid for the title remains after the Classic that all the world football was wearing almost two months waiting. The great novelty of the match was the inclusion of Sergi Roberto in the medulla blaugrana for the discomfort that he was suffering Busquets In the last hours. In Madrid, Zidane opted for Isco to try to win the game from the control of the game in the middle of the field.

Isco was Zidane's bet and served for the white team to dominate the midfield. In the beginning of the game he surprised with a great heel that ended with a shot by Benzema.

/ Getty Images

That argument earned Real Madrid to become almost absolute dominator of the first half. He dominated the ball and had the best chances. Between Ter Stegen and Piqué, who took a ball under sticks, the chances of the whites were nothing. Also pulled Sergio Ramos a Messi ball under the Courtois frame. That period was also marked by controversy and two penalties not indicated on the defense of Real Madrid Raphael Varane.

Only Barcelona reacted minutes before the break, but it was almost a mirage. Messi served a golden ball to Jordi Alba, who crossed the ball in excess. In the resumption, the Argentine had it again, but a pass of Griezmann He was left behind and could not score when he had everything in favor.

The second part was not very different, with more time the ball in the feet of the white players and occasions in the two goals, although none bright enough to unbalance the scoreboard. Not even the revulsives of Ansu Fati or Vinicius. The Classic ended as it began: goalless and with the two teams matched at the head of the table announcing a long fight for the League title.

Carousel's analysis

Dani Garrido "It has not been a game of a zero draw. At the end of the match, attention is moved back to the streets."

Manu Carreño. "It was not a 0-0 match, but I really liked Madrid. Zidane has done a miracle considering how Madrid was a few months ago. In Barcelona, ​​some flashes of Messi."

Mijatiovic: "Madrid has been very brave. It has dominated in every way although it has not been able to materialize its dominance. Barcelona has disappointed me because almost nobody has worked. I do not know if Madrid will again have an opportunity like tonight. The team needs players like Valverde. Keep it up. When Benzema is not well, Madrid misses a player in attack. For the first time I missed Cristiano. With a killer the team would have thrashed. "

Luis Suarez Miramontes: "Barcelona has made a very weak game. Madrid was much better. I would have won the game with other players. If I had more quality … The second scorer in Madrid is Sergio Ramos. That means a lot. Barcelona had neither rhythm of play, nor aggressiveness or personality. You can't play like that before your audience. "

The controversy

¿Carvajal hand? In a boarding school on the left of Barcelona Jordi Alba put a center to the area he played in Carvajal. The Real Madrid defender had his arms behind the body, but the ball touched his body and at first it seemed that in one of his arms when he had already fallen on the ground. According to Iturralde there was no punishable action and Hernández Hernández was right to ask to continue the game.

¿Penalties to Varane? Iturralde believes that there were two penalties to the French defense of Real Madrid before the first quarter of an hour was fulfilled. In the first one, in his opinion, there is a staff of Lenglet on the Real Madrid player. Afterwards, Rakitic grabbed the white defender in another action that, according to the referee, had to end with maximum penalty.

The controversy appeared in the Classic during the first part. Iturralde González saw two clear penalties for Varane. The first was made by Lenglet and the second, Rakitic.

/ Getty Images

Goal annulled to Bale. In the second part a goal was annulled to the Welshman, who had received the ball from the left in a service of Mendy. The Frenchman was slightly ahead of Barcelona's defense when he received the ball. Iturralde has no doubts: the referee was right.

The detail

Leo Messi starred in a special moment when his team was having a worse time in the first half. The Argentine raised his arms calling upon waking from his team. The reaction came and Barcelona seemed to take a step forward during the minutes before the break. Yes, that one momentary reaction It did not serve to break the score.

Leo Messi, on one of the few occasions he had during the match against Real Madrid. The Argentine could not score and the best was a center that provided Jordi Alba to leave him alone in front of the Courtois frame.

/ Getty Images

They were trend

Busquets It was the first name to reach social networks. He initially figured in the lineup of Barcelona but later it was almost erased by magic. According to being able to advance the SER, the midfielder was not well in the last hours and even had a fever in the hours before the Classic.

Isco It also became a tendency to sneak into the eleven of Real Madrid to the detriment of Luka Modric. White fans showed tremendous faith in their chances of being decisive in this clash. In the first minutes he surprised with a heel on the front of the area that tried to take advantage of Benzema although he met Ter Stegen.

Varane He soon climb positions. And he did so brilliantly for the two actions that could end in penalty, according to Iturralde González. The referee Hernández Hernández decided not to punish the faults that Lenglet made him, on a first occasion, and Rakitic.

Valverde It was a trend before the break. But the tweeters did not talk about Ernesto, but about Fede Valverde, who sent two very dangerous shots to Ter Stegen's frame. Although some referred to both: "Valverde is submitting to Valverde".

Luis Suarez Opinions divided around the Uruguayan in the second half. Real Madrid critics of his controversial character. The blaugranas, lamenting the opportunity in which a shot with the right leg did not take a door.

Upday