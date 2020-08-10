Controversy at the US Open: the United States Federation will not be responsible for possible deaths of tennis players due to coronavirus

Share it:

The United States Tennis Federation (USTA, for its acronym in English) anticipated in a document the players who plan to compete in the US Open, which avoids any responsibility for possible infections and even deaths from coronavirus, while both the ATP and the WTA have negotiated insurance for the participantss.

This two-page writing has been leaked on social networks by the Dutch tennis player Wesley Koolhof, 17 in the world. Also, the news agency EFE has verified with a player representative who prefers to remain anonymous, that there is this document in which Participants take full responsibility for complications from the coronavirus.

"I voluntarily assume full responsibility for any risk, including death, that may happen to me or others who come in contact with me., as a result of my presence on the premises, whether due to the negligence of the NTC (National Tennis Center) or otherwise, ”says the USTA note in the most important paragraph, reproduced by Koolhof.

“I agree that all disputes and claims arising out of or in connection with this resignation or my presence on the premises during the COVID-19 pandemic should be pursued on an individual basis only. By signing this document, I waive my right to initiate, or be a part of, any class action or claim”, Says the document. Upon receiving this notice, the competitor would assume the consequences and would renounce to initiate legal actions against the organization, if the case arises.

"USTA and ATP have worked together on the legal terms for the tournament to be played," says the source to EFE, which adds that an "insurance has been subscribed for the player and coach", in case any incident occurs during the tournament.

Those who compete in this Grand Slam, which will be held from August 31 to September 13, in addition to having to live in the “bubble” of New York, thus have to renounce legal action against the organization, in case of contagion from COVID-19 or even deaths. The conditions for participation require strict confinement measures between an airport hotel and the gaming venue, and that has raised many doubts, as the Swiss Stan Wawrinka recently expressed, the latest downgrade.

The Romanian Simona Halep, two of the world, has announced that she will decide her participation at the end of the Prague tournament in which she participates this week, without a doubt, to meditate on the latest information concerning the players. These also take into account the possible quarantines on the return to Europe, where the circuit would continue, with the tournaments of Rome and Roland Garros in sight, although the calendar may be retouched, after the cancellation of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Rafael Nadal is one of the figures who decided not to participate in the US Open (Reuters)

He US Open already has important casualties, like those of the Spanish Rafael Nadal, number two in the world, the Swiss Roger Federer (4), this one due to injury, that of the Australian Nick kyrgios (40), and the most recent, that of the Swiss Stan wawrinka (17). In the women's draw, the Australian will be missing Ashleigh barty, number one in the world, the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (5) and the Dutch Kiki bertens (7), for now.

