Controversial trip of Cristiano Ronaldo to days of the return of soccer in Italy: the photos that revealed his departure to Portugal

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Cristiano Ronaldo visited a restaurant in the tourist town of Cascais during his lightning trip to Portugal

Just on the eve of the return of the Italian ’Calcio’, which will resume its activity with the duel of the Italian Cup between Juventus and AC Milan, the top star of the cast of Turin was involved in a controversy: Cristiano Ronaldo made a lightning trip to Portugal and it raised some alarms because the authorities of the Italian soccer recommend to the players to be confined.

Christian has decided in the last days skipping sanitary recommendations before the game to make a getaway accompanied by your partner, Georgina Rodríguez. They both moved up to Cascais, a tourist city located west of Lisbon (Portugal) and some images of the Portuguese crack in his native country came to light.

The photos were published by the owner of a restaurant from that town where Cristiano had lunch with his partner. The lady appears with a mask preventive for the spread of COVID-19, unlike CR7.

"As you know I rarely take or post photos with my clients, but sorry this is my idol", wrote Maria Lurdes Tirano, owner of the restaurant called ‘Mar do Inferno’. The couple of Ronaldo He has also published some photos on his Instagram account that looked like a terrain that is not the one they inhabit in Italy.

As reported by the Italian press, Christian and Georgina have traveled in their private plane to supervise the state of the new mansion they are building on Portuguese land. The Portuguese footballer, who became the first team athlete to reach $ 1 billion while active, wanted to see in first person the progress of works, but their trip was not expected to be discovered.

Cristiano Ronaldo training at Juventus within days of the return of football in Italy.

The striker of the Juventus already had to pass a quarantine of 14 days when he returned to Italy of spending much of their confinement in the crisis of coronavirus in Portugal. After giving a negative in the tests that were made to him and all his colleagues, CR7 he rejoined group practices and was in fact in great physical shape for the return leg of the competition. Although this trip could have consequences, such as a possible sanction by your club or Serie A.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

A scientific study revealed why Lionel Messi is twice a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo

Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo can't play together? The controversial phrase of the Juventus coach