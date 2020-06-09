Controversial historic ranking of the Premier League: who was the best player and the Argentine in the Top 10

Share it:

An English media published a ranking with the best players in the history of the Premier League (EFE / EPA / ANDY RAIN / Archive)



Given the lack of football (for now the only top league in Europe that started the competition is the Bundesliga), various media use this quarantine period to compile different rankings. This is the case of Daily Mirror, who decided to publish a list of the best footballers who went through the Premier League.

As usually happens with this kind of payroll, it generated a stir among the fans of the contest due to the location of some figures.

Ryan Giggs took first place on the payroll (Shutterstock)

For readers, First place goes to Ryan Giggs. The historic Welshman is the most successful footballer in the Premier League and Manchester United, with 35 titles. He defended the Red Devils jersey for 24 seasons and more than 600 games. He is currently the technical director of the national team.

Several complained about the first place obtained by the left-handed, since they considered that this location could be for players like Thierry Henry or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman, who also stood out in his footsteps through Monaco and Barcelona, ​​knew how to be a key piece of one of the best teams that went through the English tournament: the invincibles of Arsene Wenger. In the London box he spent nine seasons, in which he participated in 377 games and scored 228 goals. The Montreal Impact coach of MLS won 7 titles with the Gunners: 2 Premier League, 3 FA Cup and two Community Shield.

The podium was closed by the now Juventus forward and winner of 5 Golden Balls. Sir Alex Ferguson did not hesitate to bet on the young Portuguese man who dazzled him after a friendly match against Sporting Lisbon. During his time at United (6 seasons), CR7 obtained 3 Premier League, 1 FA Cup, 2 League Cup, 2 England Super Cup, 1 Champions League and 1 Club World Cup.

The rest of the Top 10 is dominated by athletes who shone with the Manchester United shirt, such as Roy Keane (4th), Eric Cantona (5th), Paul Scholes (6th) and Wayne Rooney (8th).

Sergio Agüero is a Manchester City legend (Reuters / Lee Smith)

Within this list, the presence of an Argentine (the only footballer who was not born in Europe) also stands out. Is about Sergio Kun Omen, who after 9 seasons became a true Manchester City legend. The one who emerged from the Independiente youth academy is the highest scoring foreign player in Premier League history. In addition, he won 4 local championships, 1 FA Cup, 3 England Super Cup and 5 League Cup. He has played 368 games and scored 254 goals.

THE TOP TEN:

1- Ryan Giggs

2- Thierry Henry

3-Cristiano Ronaldo

4- Roy Keane

5- Eric Cantona

6- Paul Scholes

7- Alan Shearer

8- Wayne Rooney

9- Sergio Agüero

10- Frank Lampard

