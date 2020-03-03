Entertainment

Control, Wolfenstein 2 and more arrive on PlayStation Now

March 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
March games for Playstation now They include some heavyweights of recent years such as Remedy Control or Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, among others that will be added throughout the month.

The list of games that will reach the service catalog in North America is as follows. It has not yet been confirmed that all will be available in the European catalog, so we will have to wait.

  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Control
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
  • NASCAR Heat 3
  • Nights of Azure
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  • Warriors All-Stars
  • Toukiden Kiwami
  • Toukiden 2
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Presumably we are going to receive the heavyweights as Control, a game that users of other services such as Xbox Game Pass have been waiting for quite some time, where it will eventually end up arriving if the studio has given the green light to its inclusion in PS Now.

This is not an exclusive PS4 service, because it is also possible to use PS Now on PC, thanks to which titles such as Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted: The lost legacy and so many other Sony console exclusive ones can now be played on that platform They have been opened to computers through the game in the cloud, but they cannot be installed locally to take advantage of all the power your equipment has.

More than 600 games among which there are AAA and indies of the times of PSX, PS2, PS3 and PS4 make up this catalog of titles with many games that can only be played in the cloud and many others that can be installed locally on PlayStation 4 to play them without interruptions while we continue paying the service on a monthly basis.

