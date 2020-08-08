Control welcomes Awe: the new expansion arrives in August, with Alan Wake!

Share it:

The new appointment with State of Play organized by the Sony leaders continues at full speed, with a frequent alternation between indie productions and big AAA titles.

Among the new announcements is the presentation of Awe, the new expansion of Control. The appreciated production signed by Remedy Entertainment and edited by 505 Games is ready to welcome a new content, whose debut is definitely imminent. The release date for the next DLC is in fact set for the day of August 27: To present this new piece of Control's narrative mosaic, the development team presented a first Awe trailer, which you can view directly at the opening of this news.

While you try to stay in the light and not get lost in the darkness, as suggested by the narrator at the beginning of the movie, sharpen your eyes: an exceptional character is ready to break into Control. We are talking about Alan Wake, which clearly appears in a short sequence of the trailer! His role is obviously not clear yet, but it will be intriguing to learn more details from Remedy.