Control Ultimate Edition: the new video fixes the release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

After the announcement of the nextgen version of Control on the sidelines of the event on PS5 games on 11 June last, Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games publish a new video of Control Ultimate Edition to set the release date on PC and the launch window on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Based on the information pitted by the Finnish software house led by Sam Lake and the Italian publisher, the marketing of Control Ultimate Edition will take place on Steam on August 27 and from September 10 on PS4, Xbox One and Epic Games Store in digital delivery, while for the physical version there will be a wait until end of year.

Always for end of 2020 Control Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will then be sold on PS Store and Xbox Store: physical versions will instead be available from early 2021.

Remedy and 505 Games also report that those who purchase the Ultimate Edition on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to receive a free upgrade for PS5 and XSX versions: This option, therefore, will not be available to buyers of the original version of Control, not even to those who have bought both the game and its expansions like The Foundation. In the meantime, we remind you that the preview of Control's AWE DLC is scheduled for 18:00 Italian tomorrow, Thursday 13 August.