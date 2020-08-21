Control Ultimate Edition: 505 Games motivates the choice of the ‘exclusive’ nextgen update

Share it:

As a result of the controversy raised by the community at the announcement of Control Ultimate Editio and the nextgen update closed to buyers of the original version of the Remedy blockbuster, the representatives of 505 Games wanted to explain the reasons for this choice.

In the message shared by 505 on the pages of the Control site, the publisher italiano explains that he has passed several months to explore all the launch options for the Ultimate Edition and that “No decision was made lightly. While it is difficult to bring any game to next-generation platforms, we quickly realized that it would be even more difficult to upgrade nextgen for our current user base. Any road that we would have followed would have led us to some kind of block, a wall which would have meant that at least one group of players would have been banned from this update for various reasons. To date, we cannot offer an upgrade to everyone and exclude a group of players it seems an unfair solution. We understand that this is not what you want to hear “.

In a later step, 505 Games specifies that “Our goal was not to launch exclusive content on next-generation platforms, but to offer the full Control experience to those who have not yet played it and to do it in one product that is easy to find. Control for PS5 and Xbox Series offer the same content as accessible game in the current generation, although it takes full advantage of the power and functionality provided by these new consoles. Control Ultimate Edition will be the only version available for purchase on nextgen consoles. However, if you own Control, Expansion Packs or Season Pass on PS4 or Xbox One, you will still be able to play them 100% on your nextgen console with an enhanced experience thanks to backward compatibility “.

The Ultimate Edition version of the Paranormal Control metroidvania will be available from August 27 on Steam and since September 10 on PS4, Xbox One and Epic Games Store in digital delivery, while for the retail versions it will be necessary to wait until the end of 2020. Always for end of the year Control Ultimate Edition is expected to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X digitally, and from early 2021 in physical version.