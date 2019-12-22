Control: There are still many easter eggs to discover between the base game and the DLC, Remedy reveals

Share it:

From the GamesRadar pages, Remedy editor Mikael Kasurinen urges all Control players to explore every corner of the Oldest House to track down the latest Easter eggs which, according to him, have not yet been discovered by users.

In discussing the efforts made by the Finnish authors following the writer Sam Lake to erect the playful, narrative and artistic framework of metroidvania starring Jesse Faden, Kasurinen explains that "It was crazy to see the speed with which people managed to understand many of the easter eggs that we had scattered on the map. Having said that, however, I emphasize that there are still some secrets to solve and Easter eggs that fans have not yet found, although some of these mysteries have a longer tail that also extends to DLC ".

According to Kasurinen, therefore, the Remedy Universe is destined to further expand thanks to the discoveries that users will make by deepening their knowledge of the settings of the base game and immersing themselves in the atmospheres of future expansions. Control's first paid DLC, The Foundation, will arrive on March 26, 2020 exclusive storm on PlayStation 4, to then land on PC, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

The Foundation expansion will allow Jesse's emulators to unravel the innermost secrets of the Oldest House through challenges that will take place in the underground of the federal complex. In this regard, we invite you to deepen the topic by analyzing on these pages the roadmap with update and DLC of the Control Season Pass.