Control: the new mod expands and improves Jesse Faden's superpowers

Control's modder scene tries to expand Jesse Faden's already huge range of superpowers and paranormal abilities with a tool that can be downloaded for free on PC through the pages of the NexusMods portal.

The system in question, simply called "Tweakables", allows fans of the latest metroidvania signed by Remedy Entertainment easy access to cheat codes with which to alter the gameplay dynamics of the title.

There are many user configurable parameters and include the option to infinitely extend the capacity of Levitation of Jesse or to optimize the timing of use of the Launch power. Always thanks to the Tweakables mod it is possible to modify the maximum radius within which the automatic aiming or the length of time a key is required to interact with the objects in the setting.

The mod in question was therefore born with the idea of ​​facilitating and, in some cases, even "automating" certain actions such as those to be performed to acquire the most advanced skills: those who wish can still use them to increase the level of difficulty and add an additional challenge rate to the title. Who knows, maybe thanks to this mod we will be able to discover the many secret Easter eggs of Control that the boys of Remedy claim to have hidden among the digital folds of the Oldest House.