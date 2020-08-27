Control: the free August update coming with AWE, here is all the contents

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The next DLC of Control is around the corner and while players are waiting to try out the new Alan Wake related add-ons coming up with AWE, Remedy presented the rich free update that will accompany its launch.

The free upgrade for Control which will be made available with the launch of AWE adds a number of important features as well as several bug fixes. Among the noteworthy innovations there is certainly theadding more control points, in addition to the originals already present, which will allow players not to have to retrace the vast corridors of the Bureau in the event of death. The update brings theMulti-Launch ability which will allow the protagonist Jesse to throw even more objects at various enemies.

The most important features implemented by the free update, however, concern some aspects of accessibility, with a new one assistance modalities which will offer players improved aim assist, damage multipliers and energy bar regeneration, as well as “immortal” mode to tackle the most challenging areas.

Before leaving, we remind you that the new Control DLC that takes the name of AWE will be released tomorrow 27 August for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. On the Everyeye pages you can find our AWE preview.