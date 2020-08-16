Control: revealed the first 15 minutes of Awe's gameplay, here is the return of Alan Wake

Share it:

Remedy Entertainment today unveiled the first fifteen minutes of gameplay for awe, the second expansion for Control, showing players how the studio managed to bring Alan Wake's character back to life and integrate him into the award-winning action.

The Remedy Boys presented the first fifteen minutes of the new expansion during a live on Tiwtch, confirming that the world of Control is that of Alan Wake they are part of the same narrative universe. In awe in fact Jessie suggests that she is aware of Alan even before the events narrated in the game and will have to find out how the latter is connected to the Bureau of Control.

A new main weapon was also shown in the live, as well as the mechanics linked to the light so dear to Alan Wake fans. In the new investigation zones introduced in Awe players will have to "stay in the lighted zones" to avoid the worst.

Awe will be Control's final expansion and will be released on August 27th on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Remedy recently revealed that the next game in development will take place in the Remedy Connect universe. At the end of the month, Control: Ultimate Edition will also be released, complete with a free future update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.