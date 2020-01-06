Control: Remedy tells the genesis of the Ashtray Maze on video

Share it:

As if wanting to relate to the discourse of the many Control Easter eggs yet to be discovered, the developers of Remedy Entertainment tell their story in a video that testifies the commitment made in creating one of the most ambitious scenarios of their metroidvania, namely the Ashtray Level.

Taking advantage of the media space granted by GameSpot colleagues, Control Game Director Mikael Kasurinen offered us a interesting behind the scenes which describes in detail the development of theAshtray Maze, one of the most iconic settings of the last paranormal adventure signed by Sam Lake.

In the film prepared by GS, Kasurinen tells and explains that the original intention of the Remedy team was to offer an unforgettable experience to all the emulators of Jesse Faden, and this regardless of the relative simplicity of the "game of mirrors" on which the concept of Ashtray level.

From the creation of the soundtrack to the works of the New Weird literature that have been a constant source of inspiration for the Finnish authors, the video gives us a glimpse of the immense work done by those who helped shape this small great gem of the action adventure which, in 2019, managed to earn a place of honor among the nominations for the most prestigious GOTY awards such as those of the Game Awards 2019.